March 17, 38 Special will perform in concert in support of One Team One Fight for PTSD at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.
The Southern rock sounds of 38 Special include “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’” and “Second Chance.” Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums.
Visit www.38Special.com for more information.
In addition, March 27, Air Supply will present a show at The Sharon in support of the Leesburg Center for the Arts.
Tickets for both concerts can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or by calling 352-753-3229.
Learn more about One Team One Fight For PTSD at OneTeamOneFightPTSD.org and the Leesburg Center for the Arts at leesburgarts.com.