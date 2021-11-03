Oct. 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $6 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund award to Sumter County to help complete a 1.5-mile road expansion that serves a 300-acre industrial park. The expansion will support manufacturing and construction fields, according to a news release from the governor’s office, creating nearly 7,000 jobs and adding an estimated $336 million in additional income for Sumter County residents.
The award will focus on the final phase of CR 525E from US 301 to CR 514 to widen it to four lanes, according to a Sumter County news release.
“This road currently services as an industrial corridor to the rapidly developing Governor Rick Scott Industrial Park. The expansion of the road will also stage the development of the proposed 1000-acre, CSX Rail adjacent, Monarch Ranch Industrial Supersite,” the county said. “The next step in the process is to approve the grant agreement and begin the final phase design work, that is the local match obligation for the construction funding provided by this award.”
DeSantis made his announcement as part of a several-weeks long tour of the state highlighting job growth, workforce training initiatives and infrastructure investments in small and rural communities.
The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida (EFI) and then chosen by the governor.
In 2020–2021, $74 million in awards are available for projects that focus on rapidly developing a highly skilled workforce and on infrastructure initiatives that attract businesses, create jobs and promote economic growth, according to the state’s news release.
DEO and EFI are currently accepting proposals. For more information, visit www.floridajobs.org/jobgrowth.