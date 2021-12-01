To continue a decades-long tradition, the Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, raised funds to support the Bacone College Warrior Pantry, in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
The pantry provides food and school supplies to students during critical periods of need, according to the local DAR, which has members in Lake and Sumter counties.
“As a historic American Indian-serving institution, Bacone College empowers students to become transformational leaders in both Native and non-native communities,” the local chapter said. “This year marks 75 years of DAR support at Bacone.”
In addition, to honor November as American Indian Heritage Month, Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf and the City Commission granted a proclamation for the occasion.