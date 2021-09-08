YOUR Humane Society SPCA is honoring lifelong Wildwood resident Ian Meskil as its volunteer of the month for September.
“I enjoy the connection I have with the animals at YOUR Humane Society SPCA and find it so rewarding when I see them finally get into good homes,” Meskil said. “I hope others will be inspired to help out, because there is nothing like the absolute joy you feel when the dogs run up to greet you, wagging their tails like crazy or rubbing up against you to say hello. And you can’t help but smile when you throw the ball and they race to fetch it.”
Animals have played a big part in his life, because they gave him a sense of comfort and were always there for him. Today, he has three dogs at home, all of unknown mixes of breeds, and Meskil has found volunteering at the shelter as a great way to connect with other dogs that appreciate his caring and support.
“Because of people like him, we can rescue, rehabilitate and rehome the animals into loving families,” YHSSPCA says.
Meskil usually walks the dogs and helps them get better socialized with humans and other dogs. He normally spends a full day at the shelter and is always eager to help with any odd job that crops up,according to the shelter.
The most memorable day for Ian was when he heard one of his favorite dogs, Flo, was being adopted. He happened to be volunteering that day and was able to say goodbye and wish Flo well as she was leaving with her new family.
“It was a great day,” Ian said.
If you would like to join the YHSSPCA volunteer team, call 352-793-9117 or complete your volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer. There are many ways to help, such as fostering a pet, offering dog walking and basic obedience, socializing and grooming pets, helping in the office, fundraising, gardening and basic maintenance tasks on campus.