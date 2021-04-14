Did you know April is National Volunteer Appreciation Month? At YOUR Humane Society SPCA, volunteers are recognized year-round, and this month, the Sumter County no-kill animal shelter is celebrating special team member Lisa Zeller.
The April volunteer of the month has been enthralled with felines since she was four years old and received her first kitten. The neighborhood kids were giving them away, and she begged her parents for a particular little orange tabby. They reluctantly agreed. Though her mother did not like cats at the time, she was quickly won over.
Fast forwarding to September 2018, when Zeller moved to The Villages from Appleton, Wisconsin, with her 10-year-old kitty Moe, an orange polydactyl tabby. Soon after, she adopted a white kitten named him Charlie for his Charlie Chaplin mustache. After settling into her new home, Zeller realized transitioning to retirement was not going to be as easy as she had thought.
“My years spent in sales and design for a residential home building company allowed the satisfaction of connecting people with their dreams for the future,” she said. “I missed regular contact with the public. Enter the fostering program at YOUR Humane Society SPCA.”
Zeller encouraged a good friend and fellow cat lover to apply for the foster program, with the provision of being “assistant kitten nanny.”
“We had such fun with the first litter,” she said. “They became ready for adoption just in time for a Kitten Shower event at the new PetSmart store. I’ll never forget that day. After transporting them to the store and placing them in a playpen, we hung around to see what would happen.”
Close to 30 kittens with other local rescue groups were participating. All five of “their” kittens were adopted, but the friends cried when each of the kittens left with their adopters.
“Honestly, Gloria, the volunteer outreach coordinator for the shelter, and the other volunteers working that day must have thought we were nuts,” Zeller said with a laugh.
After that day, an idea began to form. So many kittens needed homes and, at the time, Gloria appeared to be the sole “adoption facilitator.” Zeller thought that perhaps, Gloria could use some assistance.
“I approached Gloria with the idea that she takes me on as a trainee adoption assistant,” Zeller said. “Shortly thereafter, news of the new Petsense store opening came – my golden opportunity.”
Since then, Zeller volunteers at the store on Saturdays, meeting and greeting potential adopters.
“It has been truly satisfying to combine my love of all things feline with helping people find their ‘purrrfect’ companion,” Zeller said. “Thank you, Gloria, and YOUR Humane Society SPCA!”
To get involved with YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, call 352-793-9117 or complete a volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer. Orientations are typically the first Saturday of each month. Opportunities include dog walking, basic leash manners, socialization, basic grooming, administrative help in the office, fundraising, gardening and more.