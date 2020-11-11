Despite the constrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Betty Cochran, born on Oct. 31, 1920, was able to enjoy a very happy 100th birthday, thanks to her family.
Born the year women got the right to vote, Cochran currently lives in Serenades in the The Villages. Due to the pandemic, she has not been allowed to have visitors or leave her community since moving there in July.
“COVID or no COVID, I wanted my amazing mom to feel loved, honored and truly celebrated on her 100th birthday,” daughter Karen Cochran Beaulieu said. “I planned a weeklong celebration that included family and many friends.”
The birthday events started when Cochran began receiving birthday cards each day from friends, family, former churches, clubs and organizations. She received over 150 cards. Then, she was entertained by Halloween-costumed visitors, who paraded past her window singing her favorite songs. The Serenades residents also joined the fun, hosting an in-house party.
Opening birthday gifts with her oldest and youngest daughters, both living in Sumter County, was scheduled to take place during a window visit. However, the state’s Phase 3 COVID plan lessened restrictions for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, meaning Cochran could leave the community and spend time with her family.
This unexpected real “face-to- face visit” was the highlight of the week, according to Beaulieu. Cochran’s middle daughter, who lives in Massachusetts, joined the party on Zoom.
Sadly, Betty won’t remember all these birthday festivities, Beaulieu said, but she was happy and engaged at each event.
When asked how she feels about reaching 100, Cochran said, “I’m very proud to be that old!” And her secret? “I enjoy life! I like people! I enjoy my family, and they enjoy me!”