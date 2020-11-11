Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain this morning. Thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times. High 79F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 76F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.