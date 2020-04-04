The challenge small businesses are facing is that the government has picked winners and losers. The winners are big business. Wal-Mart stays open selling clothing, books and anything you might want. The local clothing store must close. Home Depot stays open selling appliances and carpet, but the locally owned stores that sell carpet and appliances are deemed not essential and had to close.
The theoretically capitalist small business-loving USA is giving its small businesses less support than a number of supposedly socialist countries are giving their small businesses. But we’ve left the giants like Target, Best-Buy, Michaels, Wal-Mart and Home Depot wide -open for business to sell anything they want.
Almost all of us are in favor of social distancing so we don’t overwhelm our hospitals, but the businesses taking it on the chin are locally owned small businesses. What has our government done for small business? No doubt, there are a few small business support programs in the Federal bill passed recently.
But the government assistance to locally owned small business is the equivalent of giving a man in the desert, days from the oasis, a glass of water and saying, “you, small business owner, are smart and resourceful and will just have to figure it out.”
D-R Media is biased in favor of small business, I’ll freely admit. We believe there are no cool towns with personality unless you have cool local businesses with personality. We don’t want our cute small downtowns hollowed out again by the federal government favoring big business over small business in this crisis.
Even if a small business opens for business May 1, there is something called a sales pipeline. If you are an appliance store, competing against Home Depot’s appliance department, first you need to let everyone know you are reopening. Then you must try as best you can to regather your employee team.
But unless a customer’s appliance is broken and unfixable, a potential customer doesn’t buy an appliance on day one. Customers come in and shop. Compare prices across different stores and eventually buy an appliance. It takes weeks and months to fully get a store back to normal revenue after reopening.
At D-R Media, we are actively thinking about how to help small businesses get back in business once the crisis is over. During the crisis, we are trying to donate one million dollars of free, no-strings-attached advertising space to local merchants to get the word out. What are some ideas we could do for when the crisis is over?
We are a fifth-generation Florida family and care a great deal about the communities our papers serve. I am the owner. Please let me know what you think.