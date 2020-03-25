As you are likely aware, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has sparked global concern. AdventHealth leaders continue to be focused on prevention, preparedness and protocols at all locations.
We are meeting daily to review care plans and actively participating in meetings with federal, state and local health agencies.
Your safety and the safety of our care team members are a key part of our decision making as we deal with the impact of this in our hospitals and the communities we serve.
As we continue to monitor coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community, AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills will postpone its upcoming educational programs until further notice.
If you have general questions about COVID-19, AdventHealth has a free, 24/7 phone service for Floridians to speak with a nurse at 877-VIRUSHQ.