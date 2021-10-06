I am excited to announce the expansion of our Special Investigations Squad to include a more specialized unit, the Street Crimes Unit.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit will work in a direct manner to combat specific challenges. The Street Crimes Unit is a versatile unit that has the capability to work in uniform, or in certain circumstances dress in an appropriate manner to meet the challenges of the assignment or mission.
Working closely with the Special Investigations Squad gives both units the ability to collaborate on special projects, whether the assignment is a suspected drug area, a string of burglaries, or the apprehension of a violent and dangerous fugitive.
Additionally, within this unit we will include a bicycle patrol. The bike patrol will allow deputies greater access to areas of concern within our county and offer an additional means to combat drugs and other crimes occurring within Sumter County.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office strives to stay proactive and inventive, looking for better ways to keep Sumter County a safe place to live, work and play.