Members of Dade’s Youth traveled to the east side of the state Aug. 14 to attend the Annual Parade and Ceremony commemorating the 1842 reinterment of Second Seminole War dead at St. Augustine National Cemetery. They interviewed several reenactors who participated and enhanced their knowledge of Dade’s Battle of 1835 under the guidance of Seminole Wars Foundation President Steve Rinck and Alison Simpson, Florida National Guard command historian.
Following the ceremony, group members spent time exploring the city’s famous St. George Street, followed by visits to the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum and Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. Finally, the group traveled a few miles to Anastasia State Park, where they had time to swim before enjoying a picnic of pizza and salads.
Sponsored by the Dade Battlefield Society, Dade’s Youth is a group of high-school-aged teens who support Dade Battlefield Historic State Park through volunteering and outreach. They earn volunteer hours and enjoy educational opportunities like the field trip to St. Augustine.