The Villages Gem and Mineral Society’s Annual Artisan Show will return Feb. 27 after a pandemic hiatus, with 50 vendors, demos, displays, door prize gift baskets and more.
“This past year restricted the club from gathering at the recreation center for their show and workshops, but now the artisans have been allowed to grind and polish their stones, wire wrap and work on all areas of their craft to present their wares at the show,” the club said.
The event will support charitable organizations including The Batey Girls, an organization from the Dominican Republic that will have jewelry at the show featuring larimar stones found only in the island country, and YOUR Humane Society SPCA, which will be accepting monetary donations and providing animal-themed fundraising merchandise and pet safety information.
There will be free door prize gift baskets and a raffle drawing every 30 minutes. Donated items from the vendors will be the winning prizes.
Items available for purchase include pendants, earrings, bracelets, lapidary gems, cabochon stones and slabs, faceted stones, wire wrapped items, glass fusion, chain maille designs, fossils, minerals, beads and findings, among other treasures. Demonstration of the lapidary arts will take place throughout the day.
The event will be at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, 2384 Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Carpooling and golf carts are encouraged.