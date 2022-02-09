Jeanne E. Rogers, YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s February volunteer of the month, is a sweetheart.
Born in the Bronx, New York, Rogers spent most of her life in Connecticut, which she considers her home. She now lives in The Villages with her 15-year-old standard poodle, Phoebe, and her cat, Rocky.
Growing up, there was always a furry pet at home. She has fond memories of a cat named Stinky, a dog named Babette and another named Lovey. When she established a home of her own, she had two Afghan hounds that she showed extensively up and down the east coast, into New York City and Canada. It was an experience that was only eclipsed by her trip to Australia, where she met some of the world’s most unusual animals.
That trip to Australia led to the writing of two middle-grade novels and two early readers. All of the books contain anthropomorphized animals as the heroes and heroines.
After retirement, Rogers wanted to give back and it was only natural to incorporate her love of animals into that desire. A friend introduced her to the local Humane Society SPCA, where she met other cat-cuddling volunteers. Rogers loves working with the other volunteers and staff at our Lake Panasoffkee shelter.
She has discovered that this is fulfilling work and knowing that she is trying to keep the cats at the Catty Shack happy and healthy makes her heart feel good. She helps clean the litter boxes, sweep and wash floors, and she ensures that water bowls are full and clean. She is convinced that the cats appreciate all that is done for them. Rogers does what she can as life in retirement has become even busier than when she was working full time.
Her fondest memory at YOUR Humane Society SPCA was when Sierra Mist, an older and feral cat, was able to gradually adjust from a stressful life on the streets to becoming a happy cat with no more worries. Each day she seems to be more outgoing, and Rogers is so happy when she seems engaged and playful.
All in all, her experience at the shelter has been very gratifying. Knowing that she, in a small way, is making a difference for her furry friends, makes it easy to return once a week to spend time with them.
If you would like to join our volunteer team, call 352-793-9117 or complete your volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no-kill organization helping animals in need. Visit the shelter at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. Visitors are always welcome; however, due to COVID-19 concerns, visitors are requested to make an appointment until further notice.