If you like your day trips and travel adventures to include sturdy shoes, bug spray, nature ID guides and potential wildlife encounters, the nature trails of the Split Oak Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area could be for you.
Located partially in Orange County and partially in Osceola County about 10 miles southeast of the Orlando International Airport, the almost 1,800-acre preserve is for hikers and nature lovers, with more than nine miles of marked trails through marshes, sandy scrub, prairie and forest habitats.
In late March, I joined a group for a tour hosted by the Friends of Split Oak Forest and Pine Lily Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. It was not a power-walk by any means, as we frequently stopped to discuss and photograph plants and creatures we encountered along the way.
What did we see? Carnivorous plants. Frogs and toads. A cypress dome. Plants with blooms of all colors. Stately pine trees. Sprawling oaks. Blue skies and smiling faces.
Visiting a natural area for the first time is often much more fun when you connect with a knowledgeable, friendly group like this one. Another benefit? You’re less likely to get lost.
We were led by the president of Friends of Split Oak Forest, Valerie Anderson, who knows the site like the back of her hand. For example, I would’ve missed the blooming carnivorous pitcher plant if she hadn’t known where to look.
Part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, the property has a huge variety of native plants (and limited invasive species due to habitat management), so you can enjoy the botanical diversity – and the gorgeous birds, butterflies and other species that thrive in the habitat, too.
I didn’t see any snakes on this trek, though a few years ago I saw the prettiest green Garter snake there. On that same hike, people ahead of me also watched a large Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake cross the trail in front of them. Unfortunately, I was a stretch behind them photographing a butterfly and completely missed the excitement.
In addition to these species, you may also see Florida scrub jays, Sherman’s fox squirrels, bobcats, deer, turkeys, sandhill cranes, zebra swallowtail butterflies, bald eagles and much more.
Wild alligators and other potentially dangerous creatures are there, too, of course. This is Florida, after all, so be aware of your surroundings and give all wildlife some space.
A threatened habitat
The property, which gets its name from a 200-plus-year-old live oak that likely was split by lightning many moons ago into its existing two halves, has been protected since 1994. It was selected as a mitigation bank for gopher tortoises, a species state-listed as threatened. Today the forest, which is officially designated as conservation land, is itself threatened by Central Florida Expressway Authority’s intent to construct a toll road through the property. Anderson, who wrote her master’s thesis on Split Oak Forest in 2015, gave a quick summary of the situation.
“Basically, Orange County has a charter amendment approved in 2020 preventing Orange County from taking any action to remove Split Oak’s protection,” Anderson said. “Osceola County sued to prevent the ballots from being printed with the amendment on it, but their emergency injunction failed.”
However, Osceola County’s challenge still stands, and the lawsuit will be heard in June, she said.
“Orange County sent an application to the state agency in charge of protecting Split Oak to ask for permission to put the road through Split Oak in early 2021, and despite knowing about the charter amendment and being governed by it, they are continuing to pursue the modification to allow for the toll road. That will be heard April 20,” she added.
The conservation land is managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), with support from Orange County Parks. Hunting is not allowed.
Ready for an adventure?
To get to the Split Oak Forest parking lot, located at 10525 Clapp Simms Duda Road, toll road 417 to Narcoossee Road south is usually the easiest route, unless you’re headed north from the Saint Cloud area.
If you’d like to explore Split Oak Forest with a group, visit www.facebook.com/FriendsofSplitOak/events. For visitor information, go to https://myfwc.com/recreation/lead/split-oak-forest.
For more visitor information, a list of species found at the site and more information on the proposed toll road, visit https://friendsofsplitoak.org.
You will find no amenities onsite other than a covered, informational bulletin board and a trash can beside the parking lot. It’s a place to be prepared, so bring water, a snack, a hat, insect repellant and all the other sensible items you’d want with you on the trail. There are no restroom facilities, either, so plan for that.
The area around Split Oak Forest is booming, which means you have lots of restaurants, mostly chains, along Narcoossee Road to visit after your hike. Head south on Narcoossee, and you will end up in Saint Cloud, a town where you can walk along the East Lake Tohopekaliga lakefront, which has a beach, boat ramp, lakeside trails, pier, a seafood restaurant and more.