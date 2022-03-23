Have you been to your local library lately?
Even if you’re not a big reader, you’ll find something of interest at the various Sumter County Library System locations.
Here’s a sampling of adult and children’s programs scheduled in the weeks ahead:
March 24: Ancestry Library Edition, 2:30–3:30 p.m. This in-person event at Pinellas Plaza Library in Wildwood, will help people get started researching genealogy through Ancestry Library Edition.
March 29: Internet Security, 2:30–3:30 p.m.Learn about different types of internet scams, ways to protect your devices and what to do if your information is stolen. The in-person program will be at Panasoffkee Community Library in Lake Panasoffkee.
March 30: Storytime, 10–10:30 a.m. at Bushnell Public Library. The weekly program for children and their caregivers are designed to reinforce early literacy learning through singing, rhyming, talking, listening, reading and activities that spur a child’s imagination.
March 31: Brain Health and Cognitive Training Research, 2–3 p.m. Jerri Edwards, Ph.D., Developmental Psychologist at the University of South Florida, and Alzheimer’s Association community educator Burstein Levy will lead a session on extending the mobility and independence of older adults through cognitive interventions discuss evidence-based lifestyle factors that may help reduce risk for dementia. To attend the online session, go to https://alz-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MZy7hRwNTD2l3inqf7PlOw.
For more information on these and other library programs, visit https://sumtercounty.librarycalendar.com.