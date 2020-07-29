Think you have a brown thumb? Old wives’ tale! There are habits that “plant killers” all have in common: Wrong light for plant. Wrong pH for plant. Wrong plant for your area/zone. Too much water. Too little water. "Lettuce" be thankful it’s not an incurable condition!
We’ll study Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Principles. Don’t get excited – no exams! Principle #1: Right plant, right place is the cure for brown thumb.
Suffering from that instant-gratification monkey? Caladiums! Buy early in the year, as you have a better selection. There are different types of leaves, heights and colors.
If you plant in a pot, don’t crowd the bulbs too much, or you may plant them in the ground. In Central Florida, they’ll croak in the winter – but they pop right up in the spring. I cleaned out a caladium pot, dumping the soil. Tiny pieces of the bulb were in it, and they grew in that spot.
Some caladiums handle morning sun with some shade in the afternoon; some like full shade. Full shade plants tend to have more vibrant colors.
Do a quick internet search for “UF/IFAS gardening solutions caladiums” for more information.
Submit your questions about shrubs, turf, flowers, plants, pests or any topics you would like addressed to LazyGardeners@outlook.com. Pictures also please, if you need identification or have problems.
