Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting several history and nature programs in June, offering something for everyone.
June 5, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Pine Needle Basket Class: Join expert volunteers as they teach participants how to weave a pine needle basket. A $5 donation to Dade Battlefield Society is suggested. Group size is limited to 12, and pre-registration is required.
June 11, 8–10 a.m. Summer Bird Walk: A guided bird walk at Dade offers opportunity to see some of the birds that call the state park home. Binoculars, hat, sunglasses and water are recommended.
June 12 and 19, 10–11 a.m. Soldier Reenactor-Led Battlefield Walk: Learn the area’s history on a walk featuring a stop at the park’s cannon exhibit. Hat, sunglasses and water are recommended.
June 17, 10 a.m.–noon. Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class: Expert volunteers teach participants how to weave with palm fronds. A $5 donation to Dade Battlefield Society is suggested. Group size is limited to 14, and pre-registration is required.
Cost to enter the park is $3/vehicle or an Annual Florida State Park Pass.
The park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.