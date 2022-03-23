Are you ready for a new career path? If so, check out the health care and trades courses at Sumter Adult and Career Education Center.
The center’s Certified Nursing Assistant program allows participants opportunity to be job-ready in six weeks. Courses are held Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. at the Sumterville campus. It includes BLS CPR, and an AHCA Level II Background Check is required.
HVAC courses also are available at Sumter Adult and Community Education Center.
There are several scholarship sources available, and those interested are encouraged to apply for a scholarship for classes now.
English as A Second Language classes are offered at Sumter Prep in Wildwood. The evening sessions run 5–8 p.m. Students must be at least 18 years old to participate. Classes are $30 per term.
Call 352-793-5719 for more information on all offerings.
Register for all courses at Sumter Adult Education Center, 1425 CR 526A, Sumterville. Go to http://sumter.k12.fl.us/aec or call 352-793-5719 for scholarship and program details. Visit its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sumteradulted.