In an Aug. 3 statement, AdventHealth said it continues to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases at its facilities across West Florida and has surpassed its highest peak since the pandemic began in 2020.
Due to this, AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills began limiting visitors on Aug. 4. The hospital website, www.adventhealth.com, has further information. Anyone entering AdventHealth facilities is required to wear a mask and adhere to CDC guidelines for safety.
All AdventHealth hospitals are designed to create flexible and expandable spaces for patient care. One hospital, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, is postponing any non-urgent elective procedures that require an overnight stay. AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills are continuing to offer those services at this time.
“We have sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and specialized equipment available to quickly and safely convert existing spaces in the hospital into standard patient rooms or ICU/critical care rooms, should they be needed due to increased demand,” the hospital system said.
More than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the nationwide AdventHealth system are unvaccinated.
According to AdventHealth, “Unless the public is experiencing severe respiratory distress, such as shortness of breath or chest pain, please do not go to the ER for a coronavirus test.”
Instead, people can contact their care provider, schedule an e-care visit, or visit any testing location, such as the Sumter County Health Department or a retail pharmacy.