The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is trending down, but masks and social-distancing are still important, according to Dr. Vincent Hsu, epidemiologist and AdventHealth’s infection control officer.
In a Jan. 21 morning briefing, Hsu said the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division was lower that week, suggesting the post-holiday surge in cases may have peaked, but masks and other precautions are still critical for controlling the pandemic.
“Remember, this is a marathon,” he said. “While, we’re hopefully in the home stretch, any stumbling or any falls are going to delay getting to the finish line.”
Hsu said the drop in hospitalized patients is encouraging, but people in the community must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and continue frequent handwashing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
He also encouraged patients who need medical care to see their doctor or go to the ER rather than delay treatment. Hsu said AdventHealth has exhausted its supply of vaccines as of Jan. 21, but will offer more when supply is available.
Visit AdventHealth’s www.CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com and www.CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com for more COVID-19 information.