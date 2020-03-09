Wednesday, March 18, from 11:30 am to 1 pm with AdventHealth Dade City’s Digestive Health Specialists.
Don't let health issues like GERD, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome and ulcers ruin your day. We’re here to answer your questions from top to bottom and everything in between.
This program will take place at AdventHealth Dade City Medical Plaza Classroom 108, 13100 Fort King Rd, Dade City. We will be offering complimentary blood pressure screenings from 11:30 am to noon. The question-and-answer session begins at noon. Reservations required by calling 833-300-2371.