WHAT: William Eble, BSN, RN, CEN, will help you understand your risk for heart attack and how to identify the early warning signs during our monthly Bingo Bonanza. Reservations are required. Call 833-300-2371.
BKGD: Did you know it's possible to have a heart attack and never know it? These "silent" heart attacks can occur without displaying any of the classic heart attack symptoms. Before a few games of Bingo, our clinical nurse educator will teach you how to identify the early warning signs of heart attacks. Light refreshments will be provided.
WHEN: Thursday, February 13 - 2 pm to 3 pm
WHERE: AdventHealth Dade City - Classrooms 107 & 108
13100 Fort King Road, Dade City, FL 33525. AHDadeCity.com
CONTACT: For inquiries, please contact Katie Ebner, Marketing Coordinator, AdventHealth Dade City at 352-521-1194 or katie.ebner@adventhealth.com.