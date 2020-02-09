WHAT:  Join AdventHealth Dade City for a question-and-answer session with Dr. Thushy Siva, MD, a board-certified general surgeon who specializes in gastrointestinal surgery. Reservations are required by calling 833-300-2371.        

 BKGD:  From hernias to gallbladder removal, endoscopies and colonoscopies, our digestive health team is here to help you feel whole. Join us for an informal Q&A with Thushy Siva, MD, as she discusses digestive health issues. Light refreshments will be provided.

WHEN:  Tuesday, February 11 - 12 pm to 12:45 pm

WHERE:  AdventHealth Dade City - Classrooms 108

13100 Fort King Road, Dade City, FL 33525. AHDadeCity.com    

CONTACT:  For inquiries, please contact Katie Ebner, Marketing Coordinator, AdventHealth Dade City at 352-521-1194 or katie.ebner@adventhealth.com.