WHAT: Join AdventHealth Dade City for a question-and-answer session with Dr. Thushy Siva, MD, a board-certified general surgeon who specializes in gastrointestinal surgery. Reservations are required by calling 833-300-2371.
BKGD: From hernias to gallbladder removal, endoscopies and colonoscopies, our digestive health team is here to help you feel whole. Join us for an informal Q&A with Thushy Siva, MD, as she discusses digestive health issues. Light refreshments will be provided.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 11 - 12 pm to 12:45 pm
WHERE: AdventHealth Dade City - Classrooms 108
13100 Fort King Road, Dade City, FL 33525. AHDadeCity.com
CONTACT: For inquiries, please contact Katie Ebner, Marketing Coordinator, AdventHealth Dade City at 352-521-1194 or katie.ebner@adventhealth.com.