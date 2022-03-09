AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills are resuming in-person health talk programs in March.
March 25, “Keeping Your Colon Healthy: A Q&A Panel Discussion” with Thomas John, M.D., Jason Abdallah, M.D., Kalyani Meduri, M.D., and Sudhir Kalaskar, M.D. will begin at 2 p.m. The program will be held at AdventHealth Dade City’s Classrooms 107 and 108, located at 13020 Fort King Road, Dade City.
March 29, “Preventing Deep Vein Thrombosis” will be offered by Sajid Ismail, D.O., vascular surgeon. The program will begin at 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Wellness Center’s Zephyrhills Education Room, located at 38233 Daughtery Road in Zephyrhills.
Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register for either or both sessions.