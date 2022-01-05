AdventHealth Dade City is hosting an in-person seminar addressing various surgical weight-loss options, as well as how extra weight affects overall health, including blood pressure, energy, fertility, joints and sleep.
Bariatric surgeon Naga Thatimatla, M.D., FACS, FASMBS, will lead the program, titled “Imagine a Healthier You.”
The free event will be Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at AdventHealth Wellness Center Wesley Chapel, located at 2700 Healing Way in Wesley Chapel, FL 33543.
To register call 833-300-2371 or visit