Aug. 24, AdventHealth announced that it has added AdventHealth North Pinellas to its list of facilities that have stopped all non-time sensitive and non-emergent procedures to ensure patient capacity in the future.
The other locations that have paused these services are AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Sebring and AdventHealth Zephyrhills. Patients will be notified if their procedures are to be canceled.
The decision was made because the hospital system “continues to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases at its facilities across West Florida and has far surpassed its highest peak at any point in the pandemic,” according to its news release. “To date, more than 600 COVID-positive patients are currently hospitalized in the West Florida Division’s 10 hospitals.”
All AdventHealth West Florida Division hospital locations will continue with time-sensitive urgent and emergent surgeries and procedures as scheduled.
According to the organization, “AdventHealth hospitals are designed to create flexible and expandable spaces for patient care. We have sufficient equipment available to quickly and safely convert existing spaces in the hospital into standard patient rooms or ICU/critical care rooms, should they be needed due to increased demand.”