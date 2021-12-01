AdventHealth Zephyrhills is offering two virtual programs in December: “ENT Virtual Health Talk Series: Part 2” by Joseph Derbyshire, D.O., ENT and facial plastic surgeon, Dec. 2; and “Understanding the Beat” with Farhan Rehman, M.D., family medicine, Dec. 16.
Speakers will discuss a variety of topics, including atrial fibrillation and allergies and sinusitis.
Both programs will begin at 8 p.m. on the AdventHealth Zephyrhills Facebook page, and registration is recommended.
Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register.