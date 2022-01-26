AdventHealth Zephyrhills is offering two virtual programs in February: “ENT Virtual Health Talk Series: Part 3” with Joseph Derbyshire, D.O., ENT and facial plastic surgeon, Feb. 3; and “Protect Yourself From Prostate Cancer” with Khaled Shahrour, M.D., board-certified urologist, Feb. 17.
The speakers will discuss a variety of topics including thyroid and prostate cancer screenings.
Both programs will begin at 8 p.m. on the AdventHealth Zephyrhills Facebook page, and registration is recommended.
Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register.