AdventHealth Zephyrhills and AdventHealth Dade City are offering two virtual programs in March: “What You Need to Know About Colon Cancer” by Thushy Siva, M.D., board-certified general surgeon, March 9; and “Women’s Hearts Are Different” with Jennifer Roller, M.D., board-certified gynecologist, March 23.
Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register for the March 9 program, and call 833-300-2371 or visit AHDadeCity.com to register for the March 23 program.
The free programs will begin at noon on AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills’ Facebook pages, and registration is recommended.
People who register for a virtual health talk will receive an exclusive coupon to the AdventHealth Wellness Center Zephyrhills.