AdventHealth Zephyrhills is offering two free virtual wellness programs in January: “Safeguard Yourself from Colon Cancer,” with board-certified gastroenterologist Thomas John, M.D., who will discuss colorectal cancer screenings. And, “Kidney Stones? No Thanks, I’ll Pass!” with board-certified urologist Khaled Shahrour, M.D.
Both programs will begin at 8 p.m. on the AdventHealth Zephyrhills Facebook page, and registration is recommended.
Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register.
AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of “Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ.” AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the U.S. For more information, visit AdventHealth.com.