AdventHealth West Florida Division has transitioned its Healthy Happenings program to an online platform. Physicians speak on a variety of topics, including joint replacement, men’s health and pain management.
Sept. 15: Ask the Doctor: Aches and Pains, with Seth Cooper, MD, board-certified orthopedic surgeon. Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register.
Sept. 22: Ask the Doctor: Aches and Pains, with Edwin Colon, MD, pain management specialist. Call 833-300-2371 or visit AHDadeCity.com to register.
Sept. 29: Your Guide to Men’s Health, with Ralph Highshaw, MD, board-certified urologist. Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register.
The free health talks begin each date at noon on AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills’ Facebook pages. Registration is recommended.
People who register for a virtual health talk will receive an exclusive coupon to the AdventHealth Wellness Center Zephyrhills.