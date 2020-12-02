AdventHealth West Florida Division continues its Healthy Happenings program in an online platform, with physicians speaking on a variety of topics Tuesdays at noon. The free talks are broadcast on AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills’ Facebook pages, and registration is recommended.
Dec. 8: Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor Muscles with Therapy, with physical therapists Latosha Manning and Revely Pelto
Dec. 15: COVID-19: What You Should Know, with Rodrigo Torres, MD, chief medical officer for AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills.
Call 833-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register. People who register for a virtual health talk will receive an exclusive coupon to the AdventHealth Wellness Center Zephyrhills.