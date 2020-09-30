AdventHealth West Florida Division has transitioned its Healthy Happenings program to an online platform. Physicians speak on a variety of topics every Tuesday at noon. Here’s the October lineup.
• Oct. 6: Breast Health 101, with Thushy Siva, MD, board-certified general surgeon. Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register.
• Oct. 13: Tips for Managing High Blood Pressure, with Jerry Bishop, MD, board-certified in family medicine. Call 833-300-2371 or visit AHDadeCity.com to register.
• Oct. 20: LINX®: A New Option for Acid Reflux, with Naga Thatimatla, MD, board-certified general surgeon specializing in bariatrics. Call 877-300-2371 or visit AHDadeCity.com to register.
• Oct. 27: Keeping Your Colon Healthy, with Sudhir Kalaskar, MD, colorectal and general surgeon. Call 833-300-2371 or visit AHDadeCity.com to register.
The free health talks begin each date at noon on AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills’ Facebook pages. Registration is recommended. People who register for a virtual health talk will receive an exclusive coupon to the AdventHealth Wellness Center Zephyrhills.