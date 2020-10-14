AdventHealth West Florida Division has transitioned its Healthy Happenings program to an online platform. Physicians speak on a variety of topics every Tuesday at noon.
Oct. 20: LINX®: A New Option for Acid Reflux, with Naga Thatimatla, MD, board-certified general surgeon specializing in bariatrics.
Oct. 27: Keeping Your Colon Healthy, with Sudhir Kalaskar, MD, colorectal and general surgeon.
The free health talks begin each date at noon on AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills’ Facebook pages. Call 833-300-2371 or visit AHDadeCity.com to register. People who register for a virtual health talk will receive an exclusive coupon to the AdventHealth Wellness Center Zephyrhills.