Get in the holiday spirit at the Dec. 5 opening night celebration for the annual AdventHealth Zephyrhills Christmas Stroll.
At this family-friendly event, visitors can enjoy a walk on the medical center’s fitness trail, which will be all decked out with holiday decorations, music, lights and oversized Christmas cards.
The opening night also will include giveaways, hot chocolate, cookies and a visit from Santa Claus, as well as Christmas trees for the community to decorate.
No reservations are required for the free event, to be held 5–7 p.m.
The Christmas Stroll will be open daily, 6–9 p.m., through Dec. 11, at AdventHealth Zephyrhills Fitness Trail, 7050 Gall Blvd. in Zephyrhills.
For more information, visit AHZephyrhills.com.