AdventHealth Zephyrhills is offering an inaugural Christmas Stroll this year as a way for the community to safely celebrate the holiday season. Enjoy a socially distanced walk on the campus’ fitness trail, which will be filled with holiday decorations, music, lights and oversized Christmas cards on select nights in December.
No reservations are required for this free event, which will run Dec. 4–13 at the AdventHealth Zephyrhills Fitness Trail, 7050 Gall Blvd. in Zephyrhills, 6–9 p.m. each night. For more information, visit AHZephyrhills.com.