For more than 30 years, AdventHealth Zephyrhills has hosted an Easter Sunrise Service, and the service returns to being in-person this spring.
Dade City Christian Church’s Pastor Keith Smith will deliver the message, titled “Back to Life.” The Dade City Christian Church Worship Team will contribute the music and the service will conclude with a dove release.
An offering will be also taken for the Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills and the Zephyrhills-Wesley Chapel Ministerial Association.
The service will begin at 6:30 a.m. April 17 at the AdventHealth Zephyrhills front lawn, 7050 Gall Boulevard, in Zephyrhills.
The service is sponsored by AdventHealth Zephyrhills. Seating is limited, and no reservations are taken. It’s recommended that attendees bring a lawn chair. Designated parking will be available.
If it looks like inclement weather, check the AdventHealth Zephyrhills Facebook page for up-to-date event information or call the hospital operator at 813-788-0411.