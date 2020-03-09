Keep Your Bones Healthy on Tuesday, March 10, from noon to 1 pm at AdventHealth Zephyrhills, 7050 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. Seth Cooper, MD, board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon and Physician Champion for AdventHealth Zephyrhills Own the Bone® program, will give you the essential information you need to protect your bones and decrease your fracture risk. Balance and fall prevention will also be discussed. Reservations required by calling 877-534-3108.
Managing Pain Without Pills on Tuesday, March 10, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at AdventHealth Wellness Center Zephyrhills, 38233 Daughtery Road, Zephyrhills. Kamal Patel, MD, a fellowship-trained pain specialist who is also double board-certified in Preventive and Occupational Medicine, helps patients get back to feeling whole. Dr. Patel will explain the latest, proven treatments and technology for pain relief without a prescription. Reservations required by calling 877-534-3108.