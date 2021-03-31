Last Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida. Beginning March 29, all individuals age 40 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
There are a number of options to receive the immunization. Retail options include many CVS, Walgreens, Winn Dixie, Publix, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.
In Sumter County, most vaccination opportunities are serviced through the state of Florida wait list at https://myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7196. Persons pre-registered through the state of Florida will be asked to re-confirm their interest in receiving vaccination via a phone call and/or email. The phone call will come from phone number 352-569-3102.
“Please note that persons who have a prior medical history of severe reactions to any injected medication in the past may be rescheduled to receive vaccination in a more controlled environment where they can be more closely monitored,” Sumter County Health Department director Sanford Zelnick D.O., M.S., said in a recent news release.
The Florida Department of Health provides COVID-19 resources and information at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov. In addition, vaccination sites are posted on an interactive map at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.