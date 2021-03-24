Last Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-67 (Amending Executive Order 20-315 - Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors), which took effect on Monday, March 22. It states that vaccinations will now be given to all persons 50 years of age and older, as well as long-term care facility residents and staff and health care personnel with direct patient contact.
According to a recent news release, the Sumter County Health Department was to receive 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week: 10,000 first doses and 10,000 second doses. It also stated that the number of partner organizations able to provide vaccinations is increasing throughout the county.
From Feb. 26 to March 16, the Sumter County Health Department vaccinated 2,470 people at the Wildwood Community Center, providing 1,722 first doses and 748 second doses.
SCHD is also continuing to supply vaccines to Global Medical Response (GMR), the contracted medical provider assigned by the state of Florida for mass vaccination in Sumter County. GMR has moved to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, which is closer to population centers in The Villages and Wildwood.
In Sumter County, most vaccination opportunities are serviced through the state of Florida wait list at https://myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-7196. Persons registered through the State of Florida wait list will be asked to re-confirm their interest in receiving vaccination via a phone call and/or email. The phone call will come from phone number 352-569-3102.
“Please note that persons who have a prior medical history of severe reactions to any injected medication in the past may be rescheduled to receive vaccination in a more controlled environment where they can be more closely monitored,” Sumter County Health Department director Sanford Zelnick D.O., M.S., said in the news release.
The Florida Department of Health provides COVID-19 resources and information at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov. In addition, vaccination sites are posted on an interactive map at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.