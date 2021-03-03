Rotary Club of The Villages is hosting a Parade of Golf Carts March 13 to raise funds in its Carts for CART(Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust) program.
It’s also striving to break a record The Villages community set in 2005 when it held the largest documented parade of golf carts with 3,321 vehicles, according to Guinness World Records.
For an entrance fee of $25, participants can help raise funds and be a part of a fun event. Participants also will receive a “Stop Alzheimer’s” t-shirt and a numbered tag for their golf cart windows.
Visit www.villagesrotary.org for more information.