Amazing Grace Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center in Oxford is preparing an awesome Jesus-filled summer experience for kids.
AGLC 2021 ROCKY RAILWAY Vacation Bible School will be held July 26–30 from 9:30 a.m. until noon each day. A mountain of fun is in store for children ages Pre-K through fifth grade. All children are welcome and do not have to be members of any church to join in the fun.
At Rocky Railway, kids explore Jesus’ power in them and how we can trust Jesus – not our own strength – to pull us through life’s challenges. COVID-19 has come through our lives like a freight train and derailed countless plans, routines and expectations. This summer, more than ever, we need the hope, reassurance and abundance of God’s love through the unique ministry of VBS. The Bible points for Rocky Railway are so relevant, namely Jesus’ power helps us do the hard things. Trust Jesus!
Amazing Grace provides a fully staffed, safe environment for children. Leaders will be on hand to oversee, monitor children and share the love of Christ with all. Children will be fully engaged throughout the week and will have the benefit of meeting new friends. Health precautions and practices will be followed as outlined by the CDC and FLDOE. There is no cost for this week of activities.
Location is the Ministry Center at 4886 Rainey Trail/CR472 in Oxford. Registration is open for sign up at http://rb.gy/dhown0.
Amazing Grace is a vibrant congregation established by the Florida-Georgia District LCMS in 2005. In 2007, Pastor James Rockey was called to lead the congregation and, with God’s grace, was instrumental in the establishment of the Ministry Center in Oxford. Amazing Grace has been blessed with steady growth and two worship services. Our 8 a.m. traditional worship service furthers the rich legacy of Lutheran worship, while the 10:15 a.m. contemporary worship service embraces more modern praise and worship in an equally reverent setting.
In 2016, Amazing Grace began operation of an Early Learning Center on its campus. This fully accredited, professionally staffed facility offers children from Pre-K-4 years an opportunity to meet Jesus and learn basic Christian principles to guide their development. The emphasis of nurture, educate and equip the whole child is practiced here. VPK certified.
For additional details, visit amazinggracelc.org.