Citizen participation and input in government decisions is a fundamental part of our democracy. Yet many local governments make decisions with little to no involvement from the public. The majority of residents will only attend official City meetings when the citizen feels they will be directly impacted by a local government’s decision, such as a decision to change the zoning on an adjacent property to a higher density to allow for apartment buildings.
I strongly encourage the residents and business owners in Wildwood to become more involved in the exciting things we are doing in Wildwood. Decisions are made every month that directly and indirectly affect your lives. All the meetings where the City makes a formal decision are open to the public. We want to hear from you! You would be surprised what you can learn by attending any of these meetings. A better-informed citizenry will lead to a better City.
There are several ways to become more involved. The City Commission holds the power to make the final decision on most issues, and many of the decisions are made after a public hearing has taken place. The City Commission regularly holds meetings twice a month at City Hall. The first meeting is held at 9 a.m. on the second Monday of each month, while the second meeting is held at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings of the Planning and Zoning Board, where many of the land use and zoning issues are hashed out, are held on the second Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m.
The City currently has two planning initiates where public input will shape the final outcomes. The City is updating its Comprehensive Plan, a state mandated planning document that establishes long term goals and objectives for the City. Additionally, the City is developing a Downtown Master Plan that will establish the roadmap for the revitalization of the US 301 corridor and the downtown area.
Please visit the City’s website at www.wildwood-fl.gov to participate in these initiatives and learn about how you can be more involved in the shaping of City policy. After all, it is YOUR city! And you should have a voice in how we grow.