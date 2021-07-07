Saturday, July 17, the Friends of The Villages Library will hold an all-digital sale in the Belvedere Branch of The Villages Library, located at 325 Belvedere Blvd.
This sale will be a mix of DVDs, CDs and audio books gathered over several years through public and library donations. None of the items have previously been offered in the Friends’ Bookrooms.
The sale runs 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Single disks are $1 each, with multiple disks priced separately. Cash only. Room occupancy will be 20 people maximum, and a one-way maze will be used to manage social distancing.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that has returned over $500,000 to the community since 2003.