Wahoo Church has a lot going on if you are adventurous! Some interesting things coming up in the next couple of months including an exciting bow shoot! You don’t have to be a member or attend Wahoo to come participate in events or classes we have. And we never drag an unwilling person to the Baptismal font.
The Women of Wahoo started a new Bible Study past Sunday – Heavenly Stories with Earthly Meanings – The Parables. Please join us! Meetings are in the Fellowship Hall. 5:00 pm Dinner, Bible Study 5:30 p.m. Questions: Women@ wahoochurch.org
The Men of Wahoo also meet on Sunday nights in the Resource Center. 5:00 p.m. Dinner, Bible Study 5:30 p.m. Questions: men@wahoochurch.org
Celebrate Recovery Meets every Tuesday night. Snacks & Fellowship 6:00 p.m., Gen-eral Meeting 6:30-7:30 p.m., Small Groups 7:30 p.m. Questions cr@wahoochurch.org Wahoo is church you should try.
We are unique. We are strong in our love for one another and are family. NOTE: No one has ever been hit by lightning coming into the sanctuary, so you are quite safe!!! There is no dress code. Jeans, t-shirts and tattoos are welcome! No pressure. Just the truth.
And, oh yes, no perfect people allowed. And there’s always room for one more hypocrite on the pews! You’ll be in good company!
And now Special Parking places for Visitors! You can part right up front! Wahoo is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, FL. 352-793-6015. questions@wa-hoochurch.org