Dear Readers,
Our lives are filled with common acronyms that we all know and use, such as RSVP, ASAP and USA. What would our funny text and Facebook responses be without LOL? The one I use the most is CSG, Caregiver Support Group. (Anyone interested in joining a group, please contact me on my website.)
Most of us are aware that the word “Aloha” is used in Hawaii as a way to spread love and fellowship, especially with greetings and goodbyes. I recently discovered this word is also an acronym for caregivers.
ALOHA
A – ask
L – listen
O – observe
H – help
A – ask again
A – ask is used to communicate verbally face-to-face, and/or by technical tools like the phone or ZOOM. This method will be most successful when applied during the early stages of memory loss.
L – listen is an especially important factor when caring for those experiencing cognitive decline. When we listen, we learn about our loved one’s emotions, frustrations and pleasures. Caregivers tend to assume what is needed, but by intentional listening we discover what they actually need and want.
O – observe is the way for caregivers to see behaviors and to understand what triggers them. Likes, dislikes and preferences can be learned from both positive or negative conducts. Keen observation skills will often reveal needs for physical touch but may also bring about verbal and combative behaviors that are directed at the caregiver. When this occurs, although very hard to do, our feelings must be pushed aside and we must cling to the realization that the illness, not the person we love, is exhibiting these behaviors.
H – help will always be needed in one way or another, and the caregiver must be constantly aware of many situations and be ready to assist. As our loved one’s cognitive skills decline, helping will become more physical and more stressful for the caregiver. Remember that self-care is extremely important. We must take care of our own health so that we can effectively care for the health of others.
Ask – ask again. The caregiver’s goal is to determine whether their words are both heard and processed when trying to communicate. Speaking in a slow, clear voice and pausing after every third word while asking questions or making statements will increase the chances of being understood.
Physically getting down and creating a face-to-face stance is another way to improve communication.
This acronym will become easy to remember after practiced, and using it as a checklist will provide some ease on the difficult caregiver journey.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”