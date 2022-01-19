Tickets are now on sale for the Feb. 24 Altrusa International of Lake County’s 12th Annual Bunco Party at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road in Wildwood.
The Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. with socializing, drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Bunco begins at 7 p.m. A silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a grand prize drawing for a $250 gift card will also be part of the evening’s fun.
Tickets are $30 and available at https://altrusabuncoparty2022.eventbrite.com or by emailing altrusalakecountyfl@gmail.com.
Proceeds will support domestic violence prevention and awareness, scholarships and literacy projects throughout Lake County.
Lake Altrusa is part of Altrusa International, a non-profit international organization focused on making local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. For event and sponsorship information and to learn more about Altrusa visit www.AltrusaofLakeCounty.org.