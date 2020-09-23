Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Family Organization is facing a serious financial shortfall and is in danger of closing.
AFO has been serving Sumter County for 21 years, providing free services to caregivers with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias.
The nonprofit relies almost entirely on fundraising as its source of income, and these funds have stopped as all fundraising events halted. The AFO had five major fundraisers set up for 2020 spread out over its eight-county service area: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Lake, Marion and Sumter.
In March, the organization held its annual walk in The Villages, days before the state shut down due to the pandemic. The remaining four events had to be cancelled.
To stretch the remaining funds, the organization decided to close its office building in Spring Hill, which will allow staff to continue to do the work needed to support caregivers.
The AFO has a task force to support and educate law enforcement on how to work more successfully and safely with individuals they encounter with Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias. If the organization closes, this service will stop. Currently, it is estimated that funds will be exhausted by Thanksgiving.
In an Aug. 13 letter posted on the organization’s website, executive director Kathleen Winters writes, “As I reach out to you today, it is with great despair as the AFO is in a critical state financially due to COVIV-19.”
Through its annual appeal, the organization hopes it can raise the $200,00 needed to sustain services until early summer of next year, with the hope that fundraising can resume at that time.
Should the AFO close, many caregivers will lose vital support and services to help them successfully care for their loved ones, such as support groups, wanderer’s reunification, education, coaching and other needed services as they walk their journey of this disease, according to AFO. The Florida Department of Elder Affairs estimates that more than 580,000 individuals are living with Alzheimer’s disease.
“The AFO has always encouraged caregivers to reach out for help as they cannot do this on their own. Now it is time for us to take our own advice. We need help, and without it we will sadly have to shut down the AFO.”
Visit www.alzheimersfamily.org or call 352-616-0170 for more information or to donate.