AMR Sumter County Fire and EMS Communications Center achieved the most prominent distinction in 9-1-1 emergency communication services. The communication center is the 283rd emergency dispatch center in the world to attain International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® status as an Accredited Center of Excellence for its use of the Medical Priority Dispatch System™ and the 54th emergency dispatch center in the world to attain IAED™ status as an Accredited Center of Excellence for its use of Fire Priority Dispatch System™.
Jacki Martin, Sumter communications manager, said her team is one of only 24 communication centers worldwide to have both Fire and Medical accreditations. The center, she added, dispatches for American Medical Response resources and the county’s two fire departments, Sumter County Fire & EMS and The Villages Public Safety Department.
To achieve accreditation, agencies must meet or exceed IAED’s Twenty Points of Accreditation. AMR Sumter EMS is also accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.
The AMR Sumter County Fire and EMS Communications Center is the county’s secondary Public Safety Answering Point after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Martin said the center is also a Florida Public Safety Telecommunicator Training Center.