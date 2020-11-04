Sumter County School District has been named an Academically High-Performing School District by the Florida Department of Education, one of 17 of the 67 districts in Florida to earn this prestigious designation.
“The board and I are so proud of the hard work of our students, teachers, administrators and staff. It is nice to see the state award this team for excellence in so many different areas and departments,” said Superintendent Richard A. Shirley.
The Academically High-Performing School District designation is based on school and district grades, financial audit reviews for the 2018–2019 school year, and class size compliance during the 2019–2020 school year.
With the release of the most recent school grades in 2019, Bushnell Elementary School, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School and the Villages Charter School are designated “A” schools. South Sumer Middle School and South Sumter High School are designated “B” schools.
The district has three “C” schools, Webster Elementary, Wildwood Elementary and Wildwood Middle High. The district has no “D” or “F” designated schools. Sumter is an “A” district – one of only 24 districts statewide based on 2019 district grades and is ranked 16th of 67 districts in Florida for student performance on standardized tests.
Standardized testing, on which school grades are largely based, was suspended by the Florida Department of Education in the spring when school closures were extended through the end of the 2019–2020 school year. Standardized testing will resume as usual in the spring. The 2021 school grades will include measures of students’ academic growth and improvement based on test scores from the 2018–2019 school year.