According to a Sumter County Health Department news release issued last week, Global Medical Response (GMR) continues to support the health department in mass vaccination in the county.
“We received approximately 7,000 first dose allocations, which will be used for the GMR appointment list,” health department director Sanford D. Zelnick, D.O., M.S., said in the release. “We also expect to receive an additional 4,000 doses for the GMR second doses due 9 February. The health department will continue to provide both first and second doses to the people we vaccinated at the Wildwood Community Center.”
Appointments and waiting lists have been established, and GMR will continue to vaccinate people, from both their prior appointment list and their wait list, which had registered over 60,000 persons as of last week. The State of Florida has also developed a wait list online at https://myvaccine.fl.gov. The pre-registration hot line phone number is 866-201-7196 (TTY is 833-476-1457).
At the State of Florida website, there is a tab referring to the vaccination of medically vulnerable individuals. While a list of medical conditions or their severity is not available, over 28,000 vaccines were distributed to 27 large medical centers in Florida.
“The list of servicing hospitals may change over time. Please know that this activity is performed only by selected hospitals/medical centers (and not the health department). The nearest hospitals that received these doses for this purpose are Advent Health Orlando, Orlando Health—Orlando Regional Medical Center, and UF Health—Shands Hospital,” he stated.
Immunity is not conferred until at least two to three weeks after the second dose, according to Zelnick.
“Even at that point, I would medically advise, particularly for those of you who may be medically vulnerable, that you continue to exercise prudence regarding mask usage, avoiding crowds etc., until the overall success of this vaccination initiative from a community perspective (declining hospitalizations and other adverse outcomes), is widely known and understood,” Zelnick stated in a previous news release.
Sumter County Health Department stresses that it is important to continue to wear masks, limit social interactions, particularly those indoors, frequently wash hands and limit unnecessary travel.
Other health department services may be limited during this time. COVID-19 testing, which can be performed by other community partners, will be limited, as well as some family planning services.
For eligibility and vaccination registration information, visit https://sumterfl.saferestart.net. The Sumter County Health Department’s website is http://sumter.floridahealth.gov and phone number is 352-569-3102.